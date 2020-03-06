Breaking news!! Elections were lawful – Granger tells CARICOM, OAS

Latest update March 6th, 2020 10:44 AM
The March 2, 2020 elections were lawful. This was the disclose of President David Granger when he met with Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador, Irwin LaRocque, and representatives of the Organization of the American States (OAS) at the Ministry of the Presidency earlier today.
President Granger, during his briefing, iterated that the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections were “orderly, and in full compliance with the law and the Constitution”.
The Head of State reminded that GECOM is a Constitutional body and it is unlawful for the Executive to interfere in the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The President said also that it is not the role of the Executive to interfere in the work of the Commission. “The President has not acted unlawfully,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency following the meeting.
According to the statement too, President Granger announced during the meeting that “We are awaiting the final declaration from GECOM.”
The President has also briefed Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, and Chairman of CARICOM, Mia Mottley, via telephone.
Diplomats from Britain, the United States of America, Canada and the European Union were also briefed by the President yesterday, the statement said.
