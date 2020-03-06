CWI’s Regional First-Class Tourney Singh’s 50 and Cornwall’s 4-41 highlight rain affected day

By Sean Devers

On a cold and windy rain-affected day, a 73-run third wicket stand between Guyana Jaguars’ left-handers Vishaul Singh and Leon Johnson helped the Jaguars to 115-4 as Rahkeem Cornwall captured all four wickets for the Leewards Hurricanes on the opening day of their seventh round Regional Four-Day Championship match at Providence yesterday.

Singh was there at the close of a day in which 54 overs were bowled due to four stoppages caused by rain. Cornwall in his fifth match for the season, captured 4-41 from 21 overs to take his wicket tally to 27.

The 31-year-old Singh faced 133 balls, batted for 154 minutes and reached the boundary four times while Johnson made 35 from 89 balls and 128 minutes with five fours to move to three short of 400 runs for the season. With Singh at the close was Raymond Reifer on 4.

Earlier, the Jaguars won the toss and batted on a slow track in overcast conditions and with post-elections activities taking place in the City, 10 minutes away from Providence, a handful of spectators watched the burly Cornwall strike twice in the space of a run.

Cornwall first bowled Tevin Imlach for two from 28 balls with a beautifully flighted delivery at 13-1 before an arm-ball trapped left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul LBW one run later. Chanderpaul struggled to find the gaps as he hit a four in his nine runs which took 40 balls.

Johnson, with 362 runs this season was joined by fellow Test batsman Singh and the pair saw their team to 30-2 before rain stopped play and an early lunch was taken. When play resumed with the sun and clouds engaging in battle for supremacy overhead, Singh and his captain batted solidly on the slow outfield with both batsmen finding the ropes on both sides of the wicket with well calculated shots.

The pair posted the 50 in the 25th over before another shower halted play in the 32nd over with the score on 64-2 but after a delay of 15 minutes the action resumed. However, with dark clouds threateningly over the Providence sward, four runs were added in 2.4 overs before the contest was stopped for the third time, this time due to a much harder downpour.

Singh was on 25 and four runs short of 300 runs for the season while his GCC club mate Johnson was unbeaten on 28 and their partnership worth 54 runs. After a break of one hour, play resumed and Johnson cut Jerimiah Louis for four before Singh pushed Louis to cover for a single to reach 300 runs for the season.

With the score 82-2 in 39.3 overs, a fourth shower stopped play and Tea was taken with Johnson on 34 and Singh on 33. Another two hours and 16 minutes were lost after Tea, the final session commenced at 16:40 hrs.

Johnson tried to pull a short ball that hurried onto to him from Cornwall and was bowled off the under edge off the third ball after Tea at 87-3. Singh slashed pacer Kian Pemberton for four while Christopher Barnwell hit Cornwall for a boundary before he was removed by the off-spinner in the same over for eight at 99-4 as the Jaguars lost three wickets for 12 runs.

Reifer joined the diminutive Singh, who reached his 18th first class fifty from 147 minutes, 123 balls with four boundaries just before the close and the left-handed pair saw their team to the close. Today is the second day and play starts at 09:30 hrs.

Scores from elsewhere: St George’s, Grenada, CMC: Jamaica Scorpions, opting to bat first, reached 285 for three at the close on the opening day of their seventh round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the National Stadium here Thursday.

Scores: Scorpions 285 for three (Nkrumah Bonner 131 not out, Jermaine Blackwood 68, Paul Palmer 65 not out; Preston McSween 2-48) vs Volcanoes.

Tarouba, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, choosing to bat first against Barbados Pride, were 192 for five at the close on the opening day of the seventh round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at the Brian Lara Stadium here Thursday.

Scores: Red Force 192 for five (Joshua DaSilva 67 not out, Kyle Hope 40, Isaiah Rajah 33; Kyle Mayers 3-39, Chemar Holder 2-49) vs Pride.