Latest update March 6th, 2020 10:43 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS! PPP serves multiple Deputy Returning Officers with recount letters for Region Four

Mar 06, 2020 News 0

Observers taking turns to keep watch at Command Centre

One of the Commonwealth Observers leaving to make way for her other colleagues to take over shortly

Attorney-at-Law, Sanjeev Datadin told members of the media moments ago that multiple Deputy Returning Officers have been served with official letters for a recount of the ballots for Region Four. Kaieteur News understands that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had up to 12: 00 PM today to issue the request.  Even though members of the media were not allowed to be within proximity of the Region Four Command Centre, international observers were seen taking turns to keep watch of occurrences there. More details will be provided in a subsequent story.

More in this category

Sports

Six matches in the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament on this weekend

Six matches in the Milo Schools’ Football Tournament on this

Mar 06, 2020

Secondary Schools will be battling tomorrow and Sunday when the Milo Under-18 football tournament organised by the Petra Organisation continues at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta...
Read More
CWI’s Regional First-Class Tourney Singh’s 50 and Cornwall’s 4-41 highlight rain affected day

CWI’s Regional First-Class Tourney Singh’s 50...

Mar 06, 2020

NSC pumps 2M into Chess Federation for CARIFTA Junior Programme to be hosted here

NSC pumps 2M into Chess Federation for CARIFTA...

Mar 06, 2020

GCB Superbet Senior Female Inter County Tourney

GCB Superbet Senior Female Inter County Tourney

Mar 06, 2020

Lady Jags did excellent against well oiled Haiti; Head Coach Joseph proud

Lady Jags did excellent against well oiled Haiti;...

Mar 06, 2020

Early Season Classic Athletics Meet on next weekend

Early Season Classic Athletics Meet on next...

Mar 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019