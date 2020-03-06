BREAKING NEWS! PPP serves multiple Deputy Returning Officers with recount letters for Region Four

– Observers taking turns to keep watch at Command Centre

Attorney-at-Law, Sanjeev Datadin told members of the media moments ago that multiple Deputy Returning Officers have been served with official letters for a recount of the ballots for Region Four. Kaieteur News understands that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had up to 12: 00 PM today to issue the request. Even though members of the media were not allowed to be within proximity of the Region Four Command Centre, international observers were seen taking turns to keep watch of occurrences there. More details will be provided in a subsequent story.