Breaking News! Illegal declarations will not augur well for Guyana – GGDMA warns

Calls have been pouring in for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to adhere to the rule of law in relation to declaring the final results for the 2020 elections. Joining this call is the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) which in a statement issued moments ago said that it has been “following the process and has read the statements issued by the international observers which state that the Region Four results declared yesterday lack credibility and verification and are considered illegal.”

The GGDMA has, moreover, echoed the call issued by the international community for “President Granger to avoid a transition of government which will be considered unconstitutional as it would be based on a vote tabulation process that lacked credibility and transparency.”

As such, the body said that it urges all parties not to accept these results or governance, “even if it is in their favour, using unverified and illegal declarations” since it will not “augur well for Guyana.”

Reminding the Leaders of all Political Parties, and more so President Granger, of their combined commitment to a credible, free, fair, and transparent elections, the GGDMA reiterated the need for democracy to prevail.