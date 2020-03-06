Breaking News!! Commander removed from post after refusing order to put GECOM Commissioner, others out of centre

Assistant Police Commissioner, Edgar Thomas, has been removed from his post as Commander of Division Four A, which covers Central Georgetown.

Kaieteur News understands that Thomas received this information verbally, yesterday, from officials from the Force’s Administrative Department.

He was reportedly told he was being transferred because he had refused an order to remove GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, and others from the High Street media centre on Thursday night.

Kaieteur News understands that Thomas has said his decision to not remove Gunraj and others was “a judgment call.”

Assistant Police Commissioner Thomas was expected to receive his transferral letter yesterday.

PPP-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj told Kaieteur News that he was with other GECOM staffers around 19:00 hrs on Thursday, when Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers, indicated that she wanted everyone to vacate the building.

Gunraj said that he was speaking to Commander Thomas at the time.

According to Gunraj, he told Myers that he and Commander Thomas were discussing how to secure the room in which crucial documents related to the General and Regional Elections were stored.

He said that shortly after, four Tactical Services Unit (TSU) ranks approached.

One rank said that they had received orders for everyone to “clear the building.”

Commander Thomas reportedly told the rank, identified as a Deputy Superintendent, that he was speaking with Gunraj regarding securing the building.

He alleged that the ranks left, but returned some ten minutes later. The same Deputy Superintendent again told Commander Thomas that he had received orders to “clear the building.”

Thomas reportedly informed the Deputy Superintendent that the rank was being disrespectful.

The junior rank was reportedly told that he had failed to report to Thomas, who was in charge of the area.

Gunraj and others left the premises shortly after.

Assistant Police Commissioner Thomas is an Information Technology specialist. He was appointed Divisional Commander of Division Four A in November 2019.

This area extends to Agricola, East Bank Demerara and to Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.