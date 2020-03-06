Breaking News! ABCE Diplomats in receipt of “allegations” of electoral fraud

Latest update March 6th, 2020 10:44 AM
– urges President to delay transition of Govt.
The Heads of Mission of the Embassy of the United States of America, Sarah-Ann Lynch; the British High Commission, H.E. Greg Quinn; the Canadian High Commission, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, and the Delegation of the European Union, H.E Fernando Ponz-Canto, have expressed “deep concern over credible allegations of electoral fraud which may influence the results of this election”.
In a statement released to the press the four diplomats called on all to ensure proper procedures are in place to yield a credible elections result.
“A fair and free process is vital for the maintenance and reinforcement of democracy in Guyana,” the statement outlined.
The ABCE diplomats have therefore called on President David Granger to avoid a transition of government which “we believe would be unconstitutional as it would be based on a vote tabulation process that lacked credibility and transparency.”
