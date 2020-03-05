WDCA President’s T20 Zeeburg, All Youths A and Dynasty victorious

Zeeburg, All Youths A and Dynasty registered victories when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) President’s Cup T20 competition continued on Sunday last.

Host Zeeburg beat All Youths B by 140 runs. Zeeburg rattled up 175-6, batting first. Ronaldo Renee made 68 and Ricardo Poloram 21; Deoram Persaud had 2-22.

All Youths B were bowled out for 34 in 14.2 overs in reply. Dev Seepersaud made 18 as Travis Drakes grabbed 4-11 and Andre Seepersaud 2-11.

At Wales, All Youths A beat Windsor Forest by eight wickets. Windsor Forrest took first strike and were bowled out for 91 in 19 overs. Michael Subadar made 25 and Srinivas Chatram 13; Navindra Persaud bagged 4-17, Anthony Carrington 3-10 and Buddan Baksh 3-11. All Youths A replied with 92-2 in 12 overs. Sanjay Persaud scored 6.

At Wales, Dynasty overcame Wales by 20 runs. Dynasty took first knock and managed 108-10 in 18 overs. Damion Vantull scored 27 and Almando Domain 14; Ujesh Dayal grabbed 4-20 and Brian Puran 2-30. Wales made 88-8 in 20 overs in reply. Divain Dick got 21 and Ujesh Dayal 16; Yekini Favourite captured 2-13 and Marvin Cheong took 2-20.

Beacon Café 50 overs

At Meten-Meer-Zorg, Cornelia Ida batted first and managed 244 all out in 48.1 overs. Harrinarine Bissondyal made 66, while Muhamad Wazidali scored 55; Kishan Tracy claimed 4-32 and Maniran Ragnauth 3-37. Windsor Forest responded with 153 all out in 29.5 overs. Deoram Chanderbir made 43 and Abdullah Wazidali 30; Bissondyal 3-8 and Arshad Azim 3-36. Richie Looknauth and Vickesh Dhaniram took two wickets each. Both competitions will continue on Sunday.