Latest update March 5th, 2020 12:33 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF Windball Cricket winners

Mar 05, 2020 Sports 0

Latest results in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF) – AL Sport & Tour Promotions – National Sports Commission (NSC) “Hit It For 50” Schools

Tyrell Henry not out 96 (6s-12) and Yanick Norton made 57.

Windball Cricket played yesterday played at the National Gymnasium, saw wins for Tucville Secondary Girls and Soesdyke Secondary Boys.
In the event organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe, the Girls segment saw Soesdyke Secondary School scoring 75-2 with Shanan Petal 36; Tucville Secondary School replied with 81-1 with Kaiza London scoring 37.
Over in the Boys segment – Soesdyke Secondary School rattled up 136-3; Tyrell Henry not out 96 (6s-12), while Jonathan Alves took 2 wickets for debutant North Ruimveldt Multilateral School who were held to 111-3 with Yanick Norton 57; R. Ramjantan took 2 wickets.
The Business School scored 161-2, Jeffrey Blair 70 and Damon Gentle 60; East Ruimveldt Secondary School were kept in check at 113-2, Ronaldo Baldeo made 56.

More in this category

Sports

Sports Extra Inter Village Football USA based Ralph Green donate balls

Sports Extra Inter Village Football USA based Ralph Green donate

Mar 05, 2020

As plans for the inaugural Sports Extra Inter Village Football competition sanctioned by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) continues, USA based Guyanese Ralph Green who also sponsors the EBFA...
Read More
GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts today

GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts...

Mar 05, 2020

Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF Windball Cricket winners

Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF...

Mar 05, 2020

Jaguars face bottom placed Hurricanes today at Providence Permaul five wickets from 50 this season

Jaguars face bottom placed Hurricanes today at...

Mar 05, 2020

WDCA President’s T20 Zeeburg, All Youths A and Dynasty victorious

WDCA President’s T20 Zeeburg, All Youths A and...

Mar 05, 2020

Odyssey Travel Service donates over $300,000 worth of cricket scorebooks to RHTYSC

Odyssey Travel Service donates over $300,000...

Mar 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

    A local content policy is toothless without local content legislation. Unless backed by local content laws which impose... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019