Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF Windball Cricket winners

Latest results in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF) – AL Sport & Tour Promotions – National Sports Commission (NSC) “Hit It For 50” Schools
Windball Cricket played yesterday played at the National Gymnasium, saw wins for Tucville Secondary Girls and Soesdyke Secondary Boys.
In the event organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe, the Girls segment saw Soesdyke Secondary School scoring 75-2 with Shanan Petal 36; Tucville Secondary School replied with 81-1 with Kaiza London scoring 37.
Over in the Boys segment – Soesdyke Secondary School rattled up 136-3; Tyrell Henry not out 96 (6s-12), while Jonathan Alves took 2 wickets for debutant North Ruimveldt Multilateral School who were held to 111-3 with Yanick Norton 57; R. Ramjantan took 2 wickets.
The Business School scored 161-2, Jeffrey Blair 70 and Damon Gentle 60; East Ruimveldt Secondary School were kept in check at 113-2, Ronaldo Baldeo made 56.
