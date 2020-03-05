Sports Extra Inter Village Football USA based Ralph Green donate balls

Latest update March 5th, 2020 12:33 AM

As plans for the inaugural Sports Extra Inter Village Football competition sanctioned by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) continues, USA based Guyanese Ralph Green who also sponsors the EBFA Under-11 League has made a tangible donation.

Ralph Green (right) and Franklin Wilson display the donated balls.

Green handed over six footballs to Director of Sports Extra Franklin Wilson whilst on a short visit to Guyana recently. In handing over the footballs, he said that he was very pleased to be able to further assist the development of the sport on the East Bank having been investing at the youth level for the past four years.
“This donation is an extension to what I have been doing over the past few years; I have seen the investment with the EBFA bearing encouraging fruits. This tournament now at the inter village level is another positive step and I am in full support, thus my donation of footballs which I hope will assist along the way.”
Wilson in response thanked Green for his continued support for the game and assured that the balls will indeed add to the quality of football expected to be displayed in the tournament which is anticipated to kick off later this month.
The registration process is ongoing and interested villages can make contact with Wilson on 682-3241 or 621-3120 to register. Each Village would be required to register a total of 25 players and 3 officials and only players living in the respective Villages would be allowed to play for the Team. Registration will close on March 11th.
The winning village will walk away with $400,000, losing finalist $200,000, third place $120,000 and 4th place, $50,000. The top individual players, Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer and Most Valuable Player would also be rewarded with cash and a trophy.

