Odyssey Travel Service donates over $300,000 worth of cricket scorebooks to RHTYSC

Dozens of cricket clubs in the Ancient County of Berbice would shortly receive a scorebook as the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS continues its outreach programme to assist its sister clubs to fulfill their mandate.

The club on Thursday last received a donation of scorebooks valued at the cost of over $300,000 from its longtime sponsor, Odyssey Travel Service. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Organising Secretary Rabindranauth Kissoonlall collected the donation from Troy Khan of the Travel Service, in the presence of Berbice Cricket Board Treasurer, Dr. Cecil Beharry at the company’s Light Street, Bourda Head Office.

Foster stated that since its formation in 1990, the RHTYSC, MS has assisted over 150 cricket clubs in Berbice with millions of dollars’ worth of cricket gears, scorebooks, cricket balls, stumps, cricket uniforms and coaching equipment. Despite been a rival cricket club, Foster stated that the RHTYSC, MS strongly believes in assisting others, so that they too can make a positive difference in the lives of youths.

Foster, who is also the President of the vibrant Berbice Cricket Board, noted that the two Organisations enjoy a close working relationship with the objectives of lifting Berbice Cricket to a higher level, making sure that every potential talent is nutured and that the game is promoted as an alternative to a life of crime and drugs.

The scorebooks would be shared out to every club in Berbice apart from those who would have been granted a walkover to other clubs in a BCB organised tournament or who played unauthorized players. Noting that discipline is important to a club’s success, Foster stated that clubs who fail to respect the BCB rules, would not benefit from any assistance. Since the Foster-led BCB took over in February 2018, clubs and youth players have benefitted from over $6M worth of balls, cricket gears, trophies, medals, educational materials, bicycles, school bags, scorebooks, rain coats among others. This, the BCB President stated is because BCB is fully aware of the huge financial cost attached to the game and the board is committed to assisting as much as possible.

Among the clubs that would receive the scorebooks are No73, No72 Cut and Load, Scottsburg, Dukestown, No48, Ramnarine Memorial, Tain Block4, Whim, Port Mourant, Albion, Chesney, Fyrish, Blairmont, Cotton Tree, Achievers and Bush Lot United.

The BCB, Foster stated is already looking at other areas to assist clubs during the rest of the year. Earlier this year, member clubs of the board along with those with junior teams received $400,000 worth of cricket balls donated by former Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy. As part of its own effort to become self-reliance, the BCB has also obtained its own coaching gears and a pair of cricket pitch covers worth $320,000 under a special developmental fund spearheaded by its former President Anil Beharry.

RHTYSC, MS Organising Secretary and Cricket Manager Rabindranauth Kissoonlall expressed gratitude to the Management and staff of the Odyssey Boat Service, especially MR. Feroze Barkat and Troy Khan for their support of the club and Berbice Cricket over the years. Kissoonlall assured the company that both the RHTYSC and BCB would promote their business across Berbice as a thank you gesture. Manager of Odyssey, Troy Khan in remarks, stated that his company was very impressed with the outstanding work of the RHTYSC, MS and would continue to assist in the future.