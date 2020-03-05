Lindener charged for dousing prosecutor with liquid

Seventy-one-year-old Sybil Graham, of 16 Green Valley, Wismar, Linden, was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to an assault charge.Graham was charged for assaulting a state prosecutor, after the Judge imposed a life sentence on her 51-year-old son. The woman’s son, Gavin Graham was convicted on three counts of murder for the unlawful killing of his ex-lover, Tabola Abrams, her boyfriend, Shawn Whyte and stepfather, Clifford Sampson.

The three persons died of injuries, which they sustained after their home at Lot 636 ‘C’ Field Sophia was set ablaze by Graham.

An unrepresented Sybil pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on February 28, 2020, at Supreme Court, Georgetown, she assaulted state prosecutor Tiffini Lyken.

The police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the prosecutor was doing her job when the defendant allegedly assaulted her out of anger.

However, Sybil Graham told the court that at the time when her son was sentenced to life imprisonment, he had a bottle between his legs, which contained a liquid. The woman said that her son got annoyed and threw the substance on Lyken.

“After he threw the bottle, I went and pick it up to throw it in the bin but it didn’t had any bin upstairs so I kept it with me and I exit the courtroom and went out from the courtyard.”

The woman added that while she was on the road, the prosecutor approached her and said, “I done jail your son…all y’all gon go to jail.”

Graham said that she was surprised at the behaviour of the prosecutor so she tipped the bottle and a little bit of water got onto the prosecutor who was already doused with the water. “As I was on my way to catch a bus to go to Linden, two male police ranks approached me and said that I assaulted the prosecutor and that they have to take me back to the court.”

After listening to the woman’s explanation, Principal Magistrate McGusty granted the defendant bail in the sum of $10,000, with the condition attached that she must report to the Wismar Police Station every other Friday in every month until the completion of the matter.

Graham’s matter was then transferred to another court for a date for the commencement of trial.