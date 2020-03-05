Jaguars face bottom placed Hurricanes today at Providence Permaul five wickets from 50 this season

By Sean Devers

Guyana Jaguars sit in the second spot on the points table of the 2020 CWI’s Regional First-Class tournament behind front runners Barbados, as they head into the seventh round today when they face bottom placed Leewards Hurricanes at Providence.

Guyana, with three wins, two losses and a draw, are on 79 points while the Leewards are in the cellar on 40.4 points with four losses, a win and a draw and with no chance of winning the title.

Barbados, led by 579 runs by Kyle Mayers, are on 108.2 points while Jamaica sits on third spot on 61.2 points.

The Windwards, on the back of Devon Smith’s 495 runs are on 56.8 and in the fourth position, while T&T with 54.8 are fifth on the points table.

Guyana must win their remaining games and hope that Barbados, the most successful team with 23 titles but none since 2014, lose or draw their remaining games.

Guyana captured the first of their 13 titles when Rohan Kanhai led them in 1973 and under the astute Captaincy of Leon Johnson the Jaguars have won every trophy since 2015.

Today, Johnson, who has six tons at this level, including a magnificent unbeaten 189 in the fifth round against the Windwards, will need to lead from the front with the bat.

While the Guyanese batsmen have registered 12 fifties, only Chris Barnwell their most consistent batsman with 376 runs and Johnson with 362, have scored centuries this season.

Chanderpaul Hemraj, with three fifties, has 329 runs, while fellow left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul also has three half centuries in his 285 runs and the conversion rate is a worry.

However, the opening combination will be broken since Hemraj has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Tevin Imlach.But while Vishaul Singh has two half centuries including 93 in his last game in Jamaica in his 271 runs and Anthony Bramble also scored a fifty in his 255, no other batsman has reached 175.

In addition to these batsmen, all-rounders Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair and Veerasammy Permaul can also contribute with the bat.

Because of the dominance of Permaul, who already has 45 wickets, and the absence of Romario Shepherd and Kemo Paul, the pressure is on the genuinely quick Nial Smith who has 19 wickets including 6-55 on debut, Keon Joseph (12 Wkts) and left-arm seamer Reifer (10) to provide the fast bowling points for Jaguars this season.

Guyana’s main threat with the ball, especially on a Providence track with a reputation of being low and slow is the 30-year-old Permaul.

The left-arm spinner from Albion has a possible eight innings to break his own record for most wickets in a season which he set in 2015 when he bagged 67 scalps. He took 50 in 2018 and 42 wickets last year and is banging on door for a West Indies recall.

Permaul has befuddled the batsmen with three five-wicket and two 10-wicket hauls in the first six games and should get spin support from 20-year-old off-spinner Sinclair who bowls a defensive pace and line and has eight wickets from seven innings in his debut season.

The Leewards is the only team without a centurion, although their leading run-scorer, Kieran Powell with 376 runs, fell one short of his ton.

He will look for support from Trinidadian Amir Jangoo, Terrence Ward, Jahmar Hamilton, Monchin Hodge and Devon Thomas and Rahkeem Cornwall.

Cornwall, arguably the best off-spinner in the West Indies, has only played four matches but has already taken 23 wickets including a best of 8-51.

He could give the Jaguars, who have five left-handers in their top order, the most headaches after finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 54 victims last season. Shane Berridge has 18 wickets and is the only other bowler to reach nine wickets.

Guyana has passed 300 four times in this tournament with their highest total being 426 in Dominica when Johnson and Barnwell scored hundreds.

Barbados face T&T in Trinidad in a match in which the Jaguars fans will have keen interest in, while Jamaica oppose the Windwards in Grenada in the other seventh round game.

Teams: (Guyana Jaguars) Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson (Capt.), Vishaul Singh, Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Nial Smith, Keon Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud.

(Leewards Hurricanes) Jahmar Hamilton, Kieran Powell Montcin Hodge, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo, Rahkeem Cornwall, Akeem Saunders, Terrence Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Ross Powell, Adelvin Phillip, Sheno Berridge, Kian Pemberton.