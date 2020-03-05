GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts today

The GCB/Superbet Senior Female Inter-County tournament will commence today with two matches. The Select Under-19 team will play Berbice at

the Everest Cricket Club, while Demerara will face Essequibo at the Enmore Community Centre ground. On Saturday, Berbice will take on Essequibo at Enmore and the Select U19 will battle Demerara at Bourda. In the final round on Sunday, Essequibo will challenge the Select U19 at Enmore and Demerara will match skills with Berbice at Bourda.

The teams read; Demerara; Akaze Thompson (Capt), Mandy Mangru (Vice- Capt), Lashana Toussaint (WK), Lotoya Smith, Heema Singh, Afruica Gentle, Keysia Schultz, Kesha Fraxer, Haseena Mohamed, Sangeeta Sawh, Temika Wilson, Afifa Wickham, Jahavi Tularam and Letisha Jordon. Kavita Yadram (Player/ Manager). Coach: Ryan Hercules

Essequibo; Kumarie Persuade, Divine Rossi, Petra Hoppie, Roxanne Hendricks, Elyina Peterson, Teotia Feliz, Lavina Ragobeer, Nathaly Chaitram, Rhona Jones, NavikaNarine, Onicia Story and Natisha Hendricks. Coach Nandkishore Andrews, Manager Debra Daniels.

Berbice; Marian Samaroo, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt-(Vic Cpt), Shabika Gajnabi (Cpt), Kantana Mentore, Devona Frank, Dian Prahalad, Oma Matadin, Palffina Millington, Sherika Campbelle, Trisha Hardat, Aleema Arokium, Kassie Munroe and Kimmone Thomas. Manager-Angela Haniff, Coach-Winston Smith.

The Select U19 Female; Sarah Amin, Shemkia Edwards, Niveena Ramnauth, Analisa D’Aguiar, Lisa Charles , Ashmini Munisar, Naomi Barkoye, Hemwantie Mohabir, Juliana Grimmond, Jamie Campbell, Tiae Isaace, TilleyaMadramotoo, Vinta Balkishun, KeshnaBoodnall and Ariana Bukhan. Coach- Clive Grimmond, Manager-YogeetaBalkishun.

The Everest ground is designated for the launching of the competition which will begin at 09:00hrs sharp.