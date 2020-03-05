GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts today

Latest update March 5th, 2020 12:33 AM
The GCB/Superbet Senior Female Inter-County tournament will commence today with two matches. The Select Under-19 team will play Berbice at
the Everest Cricket Club, while Demerara will face Essequibo at the Enmore Community Centre ground. On Saturday, Berbice will take on Essequibo at Enmore and the Select U19 will battle Demerara at Bourda. In the final round on Sunday, Essequibo will challenge the Select U19 at Enmore and Demerara will match skills with Berbice at Bourda.
The teams read; Demerara; Akaze Thompson (Capt), Mandy Mangru (Vice- Capt), Lashana Toussaint (WK), Lotoya Smith, Heema Singh, Afruica Gentle, Keysia Schultz, Kesha Fraxer, Haseena Mohamed, Sangeeta Sawh, Temika Wilson, Afifa Wickham, Jahavi Tularam and Letisha Jordon. Kavita Yadram (Player/ Manager). Coach: Ryan Hercules
Essequibo; Kumarie Persuade, Divine Rossi, Petra Hoppie, Roxanne Hendricks, Elyina Peterson, Teotia Feliz, Lavina Ragobeer, Nathaly Chaitram, Rhona Jones, NavikaNarine, Onicia Story and Natisha Hendricks. Coach Nandkishore Andrews, Manager Debra Daniels.
Berbice; Marian Samaroo, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt-(Vic Cpt), Shabika Gajnabi (Cpt), Kantana Mentore, Devona Frank, Dian Prahalad, Oma Matadin, Palffina Millington, Sherika Campbelle, Trisha Hardat, Aleema Arokium, Kassie Munroe and Kimmone Thomas. Manager-Angela Haniff, Coach-Winston Smith.
The Select U19 Female; Sarah Amin, Shemkia Edwards, Niveena Ramnauth, Analisa D’Aguiar, Lisa Charles , Ashmini Munisar, Naomi Barkoye, Hemwantie Mohabir, Juliana Grimmond, Jamie Campbell, Tiae Isaace, TilleyaMadramotoo, Vinta Balkishun, KeshnaBoodnall and Ariana Bukhan. Coach- Clive Grimmond, Manager-YogeetaBalkishun.
The Everest ground is designated for the launching of the competition which will begin at 09:00hrs sharp.
Mar 05, 2020As plans for the inaugural Sports Extra Inter Village Football competition sanctioned by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) continues, USA based Guyanese Ralph Green who also sponsors the EBFA...
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Even before the 2020 election was ever on the horizon, I wrote that I would vote for a third party, specifically for Lenox... more
A local content policy is toothless without local content legislation. Unless backed by local content laws which impose... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]