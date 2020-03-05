Gary Best released on half a million $$$ bail

Former Chief of Staff, Gary Best, yesterday made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was released on $500,000, bail for causing death by dangerous driving. He was granted self-bail for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Best first appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who then transferred the matter to Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Best was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which stated that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Jude Bentley, a national cyclist.

Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes is representing Best. The attorney disclosed that his client has served his country for nearly 35 years. The lawyer went on to tell the court that Best also served as a presidential advisor, a member of the legal aid clinic and is the recipient of a Medal of Service.

Hughes highlighted that his client is married and a father of one who resides at 108 Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara with his family.

Hughes added that his client is not a flight risk and that he has co-operated with the police with the investigations.

However, police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made objections to bail being granted to Best based on the prevalence, nature and the penalty, which the offence attracts.

The prosecutor also highlighted that when the defendant was tested moments after the accident, he was over the legal limit of alcohol which is .35, since the breathalyzer test revealed that Best had .85 of alcohol in his system which is twice the legal amount.

Principal Magistrate McGusty then noted that she is satisfied by the bail application made by Hughes. The Magistrate added that the defendant is well known and even if he tries to escape, it would be difficult for him to hide.

The prosecutor then asked for the defendant to lodge his passport and that he report to the Traffic Headquarters once per month at 9am to the Officer-in-Charge until the completion of the matter.

Principal Magistrate McGusty then granted the defendant bail and transferred the matter to the Chief Magistrate.

Gary Best was then handcuffed and made his way through the prisoners’ chute from where he was taken to the Traffic Court to answer to another charge.

Best then appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse who read the other charge. It is alleged that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 while his blood alcohol level was at .85 micrograms.

A not guilty plea was entered by Best who was then granted self-bail on his own recognizance by Magistrate Nurse. Best is expected to make his next court appearance on March 17, 2020.

Kaieteur News has reported that the tragic accident occurred at around 5:00 am on February 8, 2020.

According to reports, Jude Bentley was struck by a black Land Cruiser which was being driven by Rear Admiral (ret’d) and Former Chief-of-Staff Gary Best.

Reports indicate that Best and Bentley were heading in the eastern direction when the former slammed into the cyclist, taking down a utility pole located on a median at the same time.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles disclosed that Best was arrested at the scene and two breathalyzer tests were administered. Both tests revealed that the former Chief-of-Staff was way above the legally prescribed alcohol limit.

Best was arrested and released on $100,000 station bail and appeared in court almost one month after the incident.