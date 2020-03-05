Don’t wait pon GECOM

People don’t like wait and Guyanese more than anybody else don’t like waiting fuh nutten, unless is food, and unless dem deh in anodda country. When a man go to pick up a woman to carry she out and he got to wait, he is de most restless person.

Some people does grumble if dem have to wait on transportation. Women does complain de most when dem pregnant. Dat is when dem mood does be all over de place. Is de waiting does have dem bad.

Dem boys seh some women does can’t wait fuh de baby born. In de old days, dem didn’t know wha dem was getting. Dem had women who was waiting fuh one baby and get two.

But when it really come to waiting GECOM tek de cake. From de time de elections done, GECOM had people waiting. It is now E-day plus 3 and de people still waiting. It mek dem boys remember when people waiting to dead. Of course, dat is when people does sorry because dem seh de person who dying, punishing.

GECOM and de elections result is just like when somebody waiting fuh death. And de wait nearly kill some people. People blood pressure go up; some people couldn’t eat and some get diarrhoea while waiting.

And a strange thing happen while GECOM had de whole country waiting. Without anybody knowing how de vote count was going, people was accepting congratulations. One man call a certain Minister to congratulate him on his new position.

Before de man seh it li’l early fuh dat, de man seh thank you like if he done get de new position. Dem boys seh de way things going, he might have a very long wait. One man went to de toilet de morning after de elections. He seh he gon sit down and wait fuh de results. He is a skeleton, today.

Lolofield had black hair when de count start. He got gray hair now.

Talk half and don’t play waiting game wid GECOM.