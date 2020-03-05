Detective sergeants charged for stealing $11.3M from GPF Finance Department

Two detective sergeants were yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to 21 fraud charges. They allegedly stole millions of dollars from the Guyana Police Force Finance Department in one day.

Thirty-five-year-old Jermaine Fraser, and Michael Corbin, 29, both serving members of the Guyana Police Force were jointly charged.

The defendants are attached to the Finance Office of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and were charged for defrauding $11.3M from GPF.

Fraser and Corbin were not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on April 4, 2019, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant at the GPF Finance Office, with intent to defraud, they willfully made false entries into the accounts of their employer.

The charge stated that they falsely entered the sum of $11,385,000 into the integration and finance management system without the existence of payment vouchers.

Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants. Attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat who is representing the defendants then made an application for her clients to be relased on a reasonable amount of bail.

Principal Magistrate McGusty then granted the defendants bail in the sum of $250,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to March 25, 2020.