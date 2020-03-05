Latest update March 5th, 2020 12:33 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Detective sergeants charged for stealing $11.3M from GPF Finance Department

Mar 05, 2020 News 0

Two detective sergeants were yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to 21 fraud charges. They allegedly stole millions of dollars from the Guyana Police Force Finance Department in one day.

Michael Corbin (Front) and Jermaine Fraser

Thirty-five-year-old Jermaine Fraser, and Michael Corbin, 29, both serving members of the Guyana Police Force were jointly charged.
The defendants are attached to the Finance Office of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and were charged for defrauding $11.3M from GPF.
Fraser and Corbin were not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on April 4, 2019, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant at the GPF Finance Office, with intent to defraud, they willfully made false entries into the accounts of their employer.
The charge stated that they falsely entered the sum of $11,385,000 into the integration and finance management system without the existence of payment vouchers.
Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants. Attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat who is representing the defendants then made an application for her clients to be relased on a reasonable amount of bail.
Principal Magistrate McGusty then granted the defendants bail in the sum of $250,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to March 25, 2020.

More in this category

Sports

Sports Extra Inter Village Football USA based Ralph Green donate balls

Sports Extra Inter Village Football USA based Ralph Green donate

Mar 05, 2020

As plans for the inaugural Sports Extra Inter Village Football competition sanctioned by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) continues, USA based Guyanese Ralph Green who also sponsors the EBFA...
Read More
GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts today

GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts...

Mar 05, 2020

Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF Windball Cricket winners

Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF...

Mar 05, 2020

Jaguars face bottom placed Hurricanes today at Providence Permaul five wickets from 50 this season

Jaguars face bottom placed Hurricanes today at...

Mar 05, 2020

WDCA President’s T20 Zeeburg, All Youths A and Dynasty victorious

WDCA President’s T20 Zeeburg, All Youths A and...

Mar 05, 2020

Odyssey Travel Service donates over $300,000 worth of cricket scorebooks to RHTYSC

Odyssey Travel Service donates over $300,000...

Mar 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

    A local content policy is toothless without local content legislation. Unless backed by local content laws which impose... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall20[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019