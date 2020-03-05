Breaking News! Giftland Mall threatens closure if rule of law not obeyed

Latest update March 5th, 2020 4:47 PM
The Giftland Mall has threatened to close its doors if the laws of the land are not adhered to. This development comes on the heels of what is being seen as an unlawful delay of the announcement of verified elections results by the Guyana Elections Commission.
In a statement, Chairman of the Giftland Group of Companies, Mr. Roy Beepat, said that “unless all internationally accepted elections practices in relation to the lawful procedure of voter results, are strictly followed and accepted by the International Observers following the submitted SOPs, we will close the Giftland Mall and all services until such time as the laws of the country are abided.”
Beepat is also urging all other businesses to do the same until such time as the rule of law is followed.
Mar 05, 2020As plans for the inaugural Sports Extra Inter Village Football competition sanctioned by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) continues, USA based Guyanese Ralph Green who also sponsors the EBFA...
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Mar 05, 2020
Even before the 2020 election was ever on the horizon, I wrote that I would vote for a third party, specifically for Lenox... more
A local content policy is toothless without local content legislation. Unless backed by local content laws which impose... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]