Breaking News! Giftland Mall threatens closure if rule of law not obeyed

Mar 05, 2020 News 0

The Giftland mall

The Giftland Mall has threatened to close its doors if the laws of the land are not adhered to. This development comes on the heels of what is being seen as an unlawful delay of the announcement of verified elections results by the Guyana Elections Commission.

In a statement, Chairman of the Giftland Group of Companies, Mr. Roy Beepat, said that “unless all internationally accepted elections practices in relation to the lawful procedure of voter results, are strictly followed and accepted by the International Observers following the submitted SOPs, we will close the Giftland Mall and all services until such time as the laws of the country are abided.”

Beepat is also urging all other businesses to do the same until such time as the rule of law is followed.

 

