Latest update March 5th, 2020 4:47 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breaking News! Foreign Affairs Minster threatens to revoke accreditation of int’l observers; Govt. says it’s a misunderstanding

Mar 05, 2020 News 0

About three hours ago, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings visited GECOM’s Command Centre where she met with members of the International Observer Missions and issued a threat to revoke their accreditation.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings speaking to Members of the International Observer Missions.

The observers who took a video recording of the incident, were heard criticizing the Minister for her actions, while noting as well, their disappointment that she would sink to such levels. The observers also noted that they would not allow the respective bodies they represent to be disrespected and asked that she take her leave.
Minister Cummings issued an apology and left the premises. APNU+AFC subsequently issued a release to the media, stating that it was a misunderstanding.
The statement further noted, “We wish to make it clear that the Government of Guyana welcomes the presence of all Observer Missions and are open to their recommendations. We regret any misunderstanding the comments of the Foreign Affairs Minister may have caused. At this time, we are all committed to allowing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to do its work without any interference.” 

More in this category

Sports

Sports Extra Inter Village Football USA based Ralph Green donate balls

Sports Extra Inter Village Football USA based Ralph Green donate

Mar 05, 2020

As plans for the inaugural Sports Extra Inter Village Football competition sanctioned by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) continues, USA based Guyanese Ralph Green who also sponsors the EBFA...
Read More
GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts today

GCB Superbet senior female 50-over tourney starts...

Mar 05, 2020

Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF Windball Cricket winners

Tucville Girls, Soesdyke Boys among latest FBF...

Mar 05, 2020

Jaguars face bottom placed Hurricanes today at Providence Permaul five wickets from 50 this season

Jaguars face bottom placed Hurricanes today at...

Mar 05, 2020

WDCA President’s T20 Zeeburg, All Youths A and Dynasty victorious

WDCA President’s T20 Zeeburg, All Youths A and...

Mar 05, 2020

Odyssey Travel Service donates over $300,000 worth of cricket scorebooks to RHTYSC

Odyssey Travel Service donates over $300,000...

Mar 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

    A local content policy is toothless without local content legislation. Unless backed by local content laws which impose... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019