Breaking News! Foreign Affairs Minster threatens to revoke accreditation of int’l observers; Govt. says it’s a misunderstanding

Latest update March 5th, 2020 4:47 PM
About three hours ago, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings visited GECOM’s Command Centre where she met with members of the International Observer Missions and issued a threat to revoke their accreditation.
The observers who took a video recording of the incident, were heard criticizing the Minister for her actions, while noting as well, their disappointment that she would sink to such levels. The observers also noted that they would not allow the respective bodies they represent to be disrespected and asked that she take her leave.
Minister Cummings issued an apology and left the premises. APNU+AFC subsequently issued a release to the media, stating that it was a misunderstanding.
The statement further noted, “We wish to make it clear that the Government of Guyana welcomes the presence of all Observer Missions and are open to their recommendations. We regret any misunderstanding the comments of the Foreign Affairs Minister may have caused. At this time, we are all committed to allowing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to do its work without any interference.”
