Brazilian detained after helicopter landed near seawalls

Ranks at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary are questioning a Brazilian national who made a bizarre exit from a helicopter at the Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara foreshore at around noon yesterday.

The Brazilian, identified as Diego Da Conceicao Sa, was a passenger on the chopper, which was reportedly chartered to go to an interior location.

Brief security footage showed the chopper heading to the foreshore and then landing. The Brazilian is then seen exiting and heading to the roadway.

According to a police official, Diego Da Conceicao Sa then entered a vehicle. However, “he was followed by public spirited citizens and taken to the police.”

After realising that he apparently knew little English, he was handed over to investigators at CID Headquarters.Asked why the Brazilian may have made the unusual landing, the official said, “We were told that he went to the interior and because he was not properly documented, they did not take him to Ogle.”

Officials from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have also reportedly been told that the pilot decided to make the emergency landing near Ruimzeight after the helicopter’s back door accidentally opened. It was then that the Brazilian reportedly decided to disembark.

The GCAA is also investigating the incident.