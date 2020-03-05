Adjustments GECOM’s structure, transparent public relations plan among key recommendations in Carter Center interim report

International observer mission, the Carter Center, made some strong recommendations for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in its recently published interim report.

During the press engagement yesterday, Chairman of the observer mission, Jason Carter, lauded the Elections Commission for the efficiency, smoothness and professionalism of the operations during the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

He added that GECOM utilised its strong base of electoral expertise to conduct well-managed voting day operations.

However, the Carter Center was keen to shed light on some key findings made during their mission and suggested pertinent advice to GECOM.

The Carter Center echoed sentiments posited by the Organisation of American States (OAS), which stipulated that GECOM should adjust its current structure to increase its independence, effectiveness and professionalism.

Carter noted the method of appointment of GECOM commissioners was based on a recommendation made by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for the 1992 elections.

That has come to be known as the “Carter Formula” which was later integrated into the constitution.

The formula gives GECOM a partisan structure that has resulted in a highly polarized and sometimes ineffective board of commissioners. It also advantages the major parties and excludes newer parties.

With regards to the transparency in GECOM, it was advised that they should adopt a public relations plan to increase the clarity of the commission’s work.

This recommendation followed after the commission conducted decision-making processes in private meetings and only a few of those decisions were publicly explained. This became fertile ground for misinformation to disseminate.

It is important to note that it was only a few days ago that President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir, slammed the Yolanda Ward, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GECOM, for her slow responses to critical matters of the election.

On the issue of voter registration, which has been a source of controversy throughout the election period, the Carter Center’s observation on Election Day indicated that GECOM’s efforts to compile the list appeared to have been successful.

A total of 660,988 registered voters were on the final roll, an increase of 15.5 percent from the 2015 election. The increase in registered voters from 2011 to 2015 was similar in absolute terms – to approximately 90,000 voters.

The number of registered voters seems disproportionate to Guyana’s estimated population. Against this backdrop, the Carter Center recommends that before the next election the government should reassess and overhaul both the process and the technology used to create and manage the voter registration database.

With regards the preparations for Election Day, the Chairman shed some light on questions raised regarding the reduction of polling of places in private residences, which the opposition felt was being implemented in a discriminatory manner.

The issue was resolved, but only a few days before the election. Some stakeholders linked this issue to Carter Center reporting and recommendations from 2015.

The Carter Center noted in its 2015 report that 166 polling stations were located in private buildings and residences, and suggested that GECOM ensure that citizens can cast their ballots in a neutral environment.

While the Carter Center stood by this recommendation, it has noted that the use of private buildings may be necessary in some areas and does not necessarily undermine public confidence in the process.

Regardless, the debate about this issue contributed to delays in the finalisation of the list of polling stations. To rectify this, it was advised that in the future, any changes to polling locations should be completed well in advance of Election Day.

Even though these recommendations were made in multiple prior reports, the Carter Center hopes that GECOM will implement it as soonest.

“In the days to come, the Center urges the key political leaders to act responsibly and in the interest of all Guyana’s people, consistent with the spirit of the code of conduct signed by all parties.

“It is important that any disputes be addressed through appropriate legal channels,” Chairman of the international observer mission said.

He added, “The Carter Center urges Guyana’s political leaders to commit to reform the “winner-takes-all” election system currently in use. They should make critical issues of constitutional reform an urgent priority and commit to completing key reforms well before the next general election.”