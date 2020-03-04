Work together for the benefit of all Guyanese

DEAR EDITOR,

At the time of writing this letter no one knows the outcome of the 2nd March 2020 General Election in Guyana.

I suggest that the winner extend a hand of friendship to the loser and start working together for the benefit of all Guyanese. This way all Guyanese win.

We need to move pass the politics of the past and boldly forge a united future so that our motto of One People, One Nation, One Destiny becomes a reality.

Yours Faithfully,

Sean Ori