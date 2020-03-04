West R/veldt man shot while on his way home

A West Ruimveldt resident is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after he was shot while on his way home. The incident occurred on Monday around 22:40hrs.

Relatives have identified the injured man as 25-year-old Richard Thompson of Lot 45 West Front Road.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident, Thompson was about two corners away from his home when he was attacked and shot by an unknown individual who, according to Thomas, exited a heavily-tinted white Toyota Premio.

Thomas was shot in his abdominal area. He is said to be in a stable condition and is responding favourably to treatment.

When Kaieteur News visited the injured man at the city hospital, Thompson stated that it was unclear to him why he was attacked, because he is not known to be someone with a bad character.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation has been launched