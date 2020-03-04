Unoccupied building in NDIA Berbice compound gutted by fire

Firefighters late yesterday afternoon responded to a fire that took place at the NDIA Compound at Tarlogie, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the inferno may have been an act of arson. The building, which was unoccupied at the time, was completely destroyed.

A source from the fire department has since revealed that a person was reportedly seen running away from the scene shortly after the fire began.

Investigations are in progress.