Teen killed while defending mother during family brawl

A Buxton, East Coast Demerara family was plunged into a state of mourning on Sunday after a young man met his demise trying to defend his mother from being chopped to death during a family brawl.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Daniel Akeem Amore, a labourer, of Section 20 A’ Friendship, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

The incident at around 21:00hrs while the suspect, a 25-year-old labourer, is said to be still on the run.

On the day in question, police said that two brothers – Haslyn Williams and James Dublin – were having a drink at Clyde Roopchand Drive, Friendship, Buxton, when a heat argument ensued between them. This later turned physical.

Kaieteur News understands that Amore’s mother, Mellisia Garraway, intervened to bring some peace between the two men and at that time, the suspect, said to be related to Williams, entered the yard and confronted Dublin.

An argument began and the suspect left the yard, returning with a cutlass and a knife in hand and began assaulting Dublin with both objects.

Kaieteur News was informed that Garraway attempted to intervene once again, but this turned the suspect’s attention to her and she reportedly sustained a chop wound to her left hand and fingers.

This act angered her teenage son who confronted the suspect and according to reports, the suspect dropped the weapons and left the yard with the teen in hot pursuit.

Amore and the suspect began to fight and the teen was allegedly stabbed to the centre of his chest. He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.