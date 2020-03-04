Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Suppliers want $12M for baggage scanners at Guyana Prison Service

Mar 04, 2020 News 0

Yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, 17 bids were opened for several projects at the Ministry of Finance’s office, at Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.
One notable project included the supply, delivery and installation of a baggage scanner at the Guyana Prison Service.
This procurement of baggage scanners follows after in recent times there have been breaches of the prisons, as ranks as well as civilians who would have taken illicit substances into the facilities. Hopefully, the installation of the baggage scanner helps to reduce this.

 

Ministry of Public Security
Supply, delivery and installation of a baggage scanner at the Guyana Prison Service (GPS)

 

Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Public Service (MoTP- DPS)
Supply &Delivery of Cooked Meals

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)
Maintenance of air conditioning units

 

 

 

Floor care and janitorial services

 

 

 

 

Pest control services

 

 

Sanitation services

 

 

Collection and disposal of garbage services

