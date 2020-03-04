Suppliers want $12M for baggage scanners at Guyana Prison Service

Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, 17 bids were opened for several projects at the Ministry of Finance’s office, at Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.
One notable project included the supply, delivery and installation of a baggage scanner at the Guyana Prison Service.
This procurement of baggage scanners follows after in recent times there have been breaches of the prisons, as ranks as well as civilians who would have taken illicit substances into the facilities. Hopefully, the installation of the baggage scanner helps to reduce this.
Ministry of Public Security
Supply, delivery and installation of a baggage scanner at the Guyana Prison Service (GPS)
Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Public Service (MoTP- DPS)
Supply &Delivery of Cooked Meals
Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)
Maintenance of air conditioning units
Floor care and janitorial services
Pest control services
Sanitation services
Collection and disposal of garbage services
Mar 04, 2020The Antilles3x3 Hoops Final was held over the weekend in Guadeloupe. In line with the International Basketball Foundation’s (IBF) Basketball For Good strategy, the project’s main objective...
Mar 04, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
I doubt when you pick up this edition of the Kaieteur News, there will be the 2020 election results. I wrote yesterday that... more
The period leading up to general and regional elections can be extremely stressful for Guyanese. But the stress of the elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]