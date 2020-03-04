Suppliers want $12M for baggage scanners at Guyana Prison Service

Yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, 17 bids were opened for several projects at the Ministry of Finance’s office, at Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

One notable project included the supply, delivery and installation of a baggage scanner at the Guyana Prison Service.

This procurement of baggage scanners follows after in recent times there have been breaches of the prisons, as ranks as well as civilians who would have taken illicit substances into the facilities. Hopefully, the installation of the baggage scanner helps to reduce this.

Ministry of Public Security

Supply, delivery and installation of a baggage scanner at the Guyana Prison Service (GPS)

Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Public Service (MoTP- DPS)

Supply &Delivery of Cooked Meals

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)

Maintenance of air conditioning units

Floor care and janitorial services

Pest control services

Sanitation services

Collection and disposal of garbage services