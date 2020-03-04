Sri Lankans charged for illegal entry

Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two foreigners were yesterday charged for entering Guyana illegally. They both pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Aru Rugam, 36, and Preshawn Kumar, 26, both Sri Lankan nationals, were fined $40,000 each, or in default will serve eight weeks’ imprisonment.
The facts of the charge stated that on February 28, 2020, ranks at the Mabura Police Outpost conducted a stop and search exercise on a route 94 minibus heading to Lethem.
The police then checked the passports of the defendants and it was discovered that there were no entry stamps, showing that they entered Guyana legally. They were arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, and were subsequently charged for the offence.
