Overseas-based Guyanese brothers launch NGO – set to target the less fortunate

Several Guyanese within the Diaspora have been looking to invest here. Some of them have been directing their attention to social programmes aimed at enhancing and empowering the fortunate within the land of their birth.

Among those seeking to do so are two brothers – Gavin and Gary Alleyne – who provide Legal and Regulatory (AMLA/BSA) Compliance services and an Operations Veteran with specialization in Finance and Process Optimization, respectively.

The young men, who hail from the mining town of Linden, migrated to the United States of America almost three decades ago. They are both aspiring to give back to the country in a tangible way. They have in fact been giving back over the years.

In so doing, they formally established a Non-Profit Organization – Centre for Guyanese Progress – which, according to Gavin, seeks to provide support and assistance to persons in need.

Gary, who prior to leaving Guyana worked in the local banking sector and is now a senior executive in Corporate America, said that through the organization, some US$4,000 worth of girls and young ladies clothing are to be distributed. This distribution process, he said, will target a number of areas including Linden, Sophia, Skeldon and Central Georgetown.

“We firmly believe that our young girls and women are important to national development and with so many ills, primarily affecting them, we are focusing heavily on giving back to them. As such, we decided that we secure several pieces of clothing to assist them in a meaningful way,” Gary added. He disclosed too that while they have been giving back for several years, the process is now being done in a more organized manner.

“Over the years we have been coming and giving back, but recognizing the need for more assistance, we thought it best to have the NGO provide regular and significant support for several projects and programmes,” Gary disclosed.

The Georgia Institute of Technology graduate said that the 52 Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown-based NGO is currently considering several requests. He noted that while the focus has been on women and girls, the organization is eyeing projects and programmes that can address several social ills affecting boys and young men as well.

“We haven’t forgotten boys and young men as we see the grave challenges and difficulties confronting them, especially when addressing interpersonal relationships. However, we have decided to start with girls and young women as they are ideal to start with,” he shared.

In addition to empowering persons, Gary said that the NGO is hopeful that it will be able to address a number of social ills.

“We have created this NGO with the sole intention of finding projects and/or programmes to aid Guyana’s progress. Our projects will help young people better their skills, education and community development by creating opportunities to ensure that they take their positions in some of these big social domestic issues. We see violence against women, we see mental issues, we see the building up of social groups,” Gavin divulged.

He said that there are several projects that the NGO will be executing and these will include some in the areas of sports, education and cultural. Even as the brothers spoke of their hearts and passion being forever focused on Guyana, they assured that they are truly committed to giving back.

According to the brothers, in the coming months they will be executing several charitable and sports-related events with the primary objective of helping to enhance the lifestyles of those who are less fortunate.

Gavin made it pellucid that giving back to those in need, especially women and young girls, is of paramount importance in the quest to reduce several social ills, and empowering those who will benefit from the opportunities being offered.