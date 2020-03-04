‘Otisha’ accused of stealing $100,000

Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Otis Pearson of 42 Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was yesterday granted bail after he denied stealing $100,000. The defendant appeared in the
Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus.
Pearson, popularly known as ‘Otisha’, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 10, 2019 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he robbed Dane Peters of $100,000, and immediately before or after the robbery he used personal violence against Peters.
No objection was made by the police prosecutor to bail being granted to the defendant; however, he asked that a condition be attached. Condition of the bail is that Pearson report to the Kitty Police Station every Friday until the hearing and determination of the trial.
After listening to the prosecutor, Magistrate Marcus granted the defendant bail in the sum of $70,000 and the matter was adjourned to March 16.
