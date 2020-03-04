Miner remanded for allegedly killing coworker over stolen gold

Twenty-six-year-old Emric Joseph was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after he was charged for the murder of his co-worker.

An unrepresented Joseph was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 26, 2020 at Lime Tree Road, Black Water, Cuyuni, he murdered Compton Benjamin.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Benjamin and Joseph were at the mining camp where they worked together, when Joseph confronted Benjamin for a quantity of raw gold that he allegedly stole from him.

The court heard that an argument ensued between the two men, this annoyed Benjamin who then picked up a wood and dealt Joseph a lash to his arm. Joseph then pulled out a knife and dealt Benjamin a stab to the left side of his chest.

Benjamin was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Joseph was later arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Joseph to prison. The matter was adjourned to March 12, and transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.