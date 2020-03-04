Miner remanded for allegedly killing coworker over stolen gold

Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-six-year-old Emric Joseph was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after he was charged for the murder of his co-worker.
An unrepresented Joseph was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 26, 2020 at Lime Tree Road, Black Water, Cuyuni, he murdered Compton Benjamin.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Benjamin and Joseph were at the mining camp where they worked together, when Joseph confronted Benjamin for a quantity of raw gold that he allegedly stole from him.
The court heard that an argument ensued between the two men, this annoyed Benjamin who then picked up a wood and dealt Joseph a lash to his arm. Joseph then pulled out a knife and dealt Benjamin a stab to the left side of his chest.
Benjamin was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Joseph was later arrested and subsequently charged with murder.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Joseph to prison. The matter was adjourned to March 12, and transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
Mar 04, 2020The Antilles3x3 Hoops Final was held over the weekend in Guadeloupe. In line with the International Basketball Foundation’s (IBF) Basketball For Good strategy, the project’s main objective...
Mar 04, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
I doubt when you pick up this edition of the Kaieteur News, there will be the 2020 election results. I wrote yesterday that... more
The period leading up to general and regional elections can be extremely stressful for Guyanese. But the stress of the elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]