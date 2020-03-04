Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Lamaha Gardens house badly damaged by fire

A fire suspected to be electrical in origin yesterday completely destroyed the top flat of a two-story wooden and concrete house in Durabana Square, Lamaha Gardens. According to reports, the fire started at Lot 178 at around 10:45am.

The Durabana Square, Lamaha Gardens house was badly damaged

Kaieteur News was informed that only the housekeeper was in the building at the time of the fire.
The property is said to be owned by the proprietor of Auto Fashion, Noel ‘Rupie’ Shewjattan, who is reportedly overseas.
However, his sister, Sharda Veeren-Chand told reporters at the scene that the maid explained that she was in the lower flat of the home when she heard a loud explosion upstairs.
Upon checking, she discovered the fire and immediately alerted the authorities.
Meanwhile, Divisional Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham told reporters that from initial investigations, the fire originated in the front bedroom of the home.
“We got the call and responded with three tenders and arrived on scene to find the entire top floor engulfed in flames. Luckily, we were able to get the blaze under control to prevent it from spreading to nearby houses.”
According to him, investigations are still ongoing to indicate what exactly caused the blaze.
The owner’s sister said that the estimated losses are in the millions since everything in the top flat was completely burnt.
“Nothing was saved there. Everything was destroyed.”

