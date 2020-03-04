Guyana complete IBF-Antilles under-18 3×3 basketball programme

The Antilles3x3 Hoops Final was held over the weekend in Guadeloupe. In line with the International Basketball Foundation’s (IBF) Basketball For Good strategy, the project’s main objective was to initiate social impact in the region.

68 youths from 10 countries of the region took part in the 3-day event along with a Youth Leader and a 3×3 coordinator from each country. The youths were selected through national qualifying events in which over 1000 players participated.

The event was made up of a Youth Leadership and Life skills workshop and a 3×3 mixed nations basketball tournament.

The workshop was facilitated by 3×3 Unites; an NGO specialized in teaching youth to use 3×3 basketball for community building and to become role models and leaders in their local communities.

The workshop took place all day Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday morning. The players, Youth Leaders and 3×3 coordinators all took part and learned how to use the leadership tools that you can gain from basketball on the court in your everyday life.

The participants were able to learn about the IBF’s Basketball For Good mindset and encouraged to think about how Basketball can be used as a tool to influence positive change in their lives and in their communities.

On Friday, the players were put into mixed nations team in order to create links between the different countries of the region. To play together, the youths were able to overcome cultural and language barriers while building lasting friendships.

Guyana’s Timothy Richmond, the male ‘Basketball for Good’ award winner, explained that it was an, “Astonishing pleasure to be able to feel the culture and foreign lifestyle of a new soil and new people.”

Games were played on Saturday and Sunday with a great atmosphere and the mixed nations format allowed youths from 9 of the 10 countries present to play in the finals.