Ganja smuggled from Berbice found in Charlestown bush

Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) has arrested one person after a seizure of ganja in Charlestown yesterday morning.
According to the unit, the 14.2 kilos were found in a clump of bushes in an abandoned yard.
The seizure was reportedly made after intelligence was received that the ganja was transported from Berbice.
The area around Howes Street was blocked off as CANU officers swept the area.
