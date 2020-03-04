Dem oil companies glad when we fighting

If is one thing Guyanese good at it is causing confusion. Guyanese can’t see something without adding some mystery to it or adding on more than dem see when dem got to talk about de event or de thing.

A man house go up in flames yesterday. De man deh overseas. Dem boys don’t think anybody been in de house but because is election time right away people go pun dem phone, tek a photo and blame a certain set of people.

One man jump and warn dem but since it nice fuh blame somebody, dem didn’t stop. It tun out that de fire was electrical. In de old days people woulda seh was obeah or fire-bun.

That fire tek some of de tension from people because dem tek dem mind off de elections. Dem don’t know that dem oil company like de confusion. Dem want to see Guyanese fighting because when dem fighting dem farrin people simply pick up and carry way everything.

And dem boys seh de people who fighting is de Indian, de Black and de Amerindian. In de old days people woulda seh de Coolie, de Black and de Buck. Dem boys was eager to add one Putagee but when dem really look dem realize that he is de only Putagee lef.

He grandparents did name him Mikel Antonio Batista. But when de man look around he decide to change he name to Michael Anthony Baptiste.

Somebody did ask wha happen to Kit but dem boys seh he don’t see heself as a Putagee because he ain’t sure what he is.

Meanwhile, de oil companies smiling all de way to de bank. Dem even preparing to bypass de Central Bank and get dem money straight to de Bank of America. And if people wondering why, dem should realize that every business shut down in G/T.

Talk half and stop fighting over small things