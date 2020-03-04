Declaration of elections results…Pay no attention to anyone but GECOM – CEO Lowenfield

Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Keith Lowenfield has made it clear that the official results of the elections must be declared by the GECOM, and that persons should not look for that information in any other place.
Lowenfield was at the time responding to questions about rumours of the election results circulating social media. The question was raised by Trinidadian journalist Andy Johnson at GECOM‘s midday post-elections press briefing yesterday.
Johnson spoke of claims heard by some in Trinidad that the PPP/C had won the elections. According to the reporter, some Trinidadians are already in celebratory mode on the basis of information circulated on social media that the PPP had secured victory.
“They are already celebrating and sending congratulatory messages. There are numbers that have circulated saying that the PPP/C has won the elections and people are heralding the new President. How do you respond to that?”
In response, Lowenfield iterated that GECOM is the only entity authorized to declare the results.
According to the CEO, GECOM is not even at the stage where declarations are made from districts to the Returning Officers (ROs).
“I think I was very pellucid before that we aren’t even at that stage where we have the declarations by districts by the respective ROs. Therefore, there is no declaration by the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the results of the elections for 2020.”
“Even if a media house has gone through the process of obtaining results by polling stations and does their own calculation, they would arrive at unofficially who would have won and who would have lost. But as far as GECOM is concerned, we have not yet arrived at that stage at this moment.”
