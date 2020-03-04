Coronavirus epidemic stalls women’s National TT team

By Calvin Chapman

Guyana national women’s senior National Table Tennis that was selected by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to participate in the 2020 World Teams Table Tennis Championships scheduled for the 22nd to 29th of this month in Buscan, South Korea, will have to wait until June since the Coronavirus epidemic has forced the

organisers to postpone the games.

President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, noted that, “Although the event has been postponed until June, a question mark remains whether the competition will actually get underway. We at the GTTA are monitoring the situation but whatever decision we make it will be in the best interests of our players.”

There have been reports in the media about a possible postponement of marquee sport events this year including the summer Olympic Games that are scheduled for Tokyo, Japan, along with the rescheduling of the UEFA Nations championship that is scheduled to be played in stadiums located in Germany, Netherlands, England and Azerbaijan.

Moto GP’s season-opening race in Qatar, which was due to take place this weekend, and its second round of the championship in Thailand, have both been struck from the calendar. Replacement dates for the events have not been announced.

It is a disappointing occurrence for the sport locally since Munroe had explained that, “This (proposed participation) is significant for the Guyana’s table Tennis brand because while male and female players have represented Guyana at the singles edition of the world table tennis championships in 2003, 2005 and 2013, Guyana has never had a representative national team male or female participating. This is a first for Guyana.”

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) vice-President posited noted that the team championships would have served as a great preparation for the continental Olympic trials scheduled for April 14th to 19th next in Argentina but alternative measures will have to be taken.