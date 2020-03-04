Cops file documents for Gary Best to appear in court today

Former Chief-of-Staff and Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best should finally make his long-overdue appearance in court today.

A senior police official disclosed that documents were filed in court yesterday for Best to be charged with causing the death of former national cyclist Jude Bentley.

“The matter has been filed in court for him to appear tomorrow (today). If he does not (appear) there are courses of action we can take.”

Asked why Best had not made an appearance earlier, the official said that “more work had to be done.”

Last Thursday, police disclosed that the Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended that Best be charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Best’s attorney, James Bond, had said that his client was slated to appear in court on Tuesday.

Bentley was struck down and killed on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy on February 8. Best was driving the vehicle that struck the cyclist.

Police had said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.

Reports stated that both parties were headed east when the accident occurred.

Best’s vehicle also struck a utility pole before coming to a halt

The former Chief-of-Staff was detained, but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward after he complained of feeling unwell. He was discharged a day later and released on $100,000 station bail.