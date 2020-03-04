British, US envoys laud GECOM’s operations

Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two esteemed members of the diplomatic community congratulated the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for a job well done in its production of fair and credible elections.
British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch spoke to the press on the sidelines of a press conference held at the GECOM media centre yesterday, downtown Georgetown.
Lynch said that the day went smoothly, and that that is a great accomplishment.
“I was out in several regions yesterday (Monday), I went to a couple of polling stations in Bartica, Essequibo, Linden and Skeldon also Rose Hall and New Amsterdam and, in each case, the process was well run and smooth.”
Quinn also noted no irregularities during the electoral process, adding that it went just as it needed to.
At this juncture, the public awaits a speedy tabulation and announcement of the results by GECOM.
Both members of the diplomatic community urged calm, and added that GECOM needs ample time to verify the results.
“We have to wait and let GECOM do what it needs to do,” Quinn said.
GECOM had provided an online portal for persons to view preliminary results at the end of E-Day on March 2.
However, the failure of the portal to work was the source of much public frustration. It was only until late afternoon yesterday that the portal began to work, and is periodically updated while the public awaits the full election results.
Mar 04, 2020The Antilles3x3 Hoops Final was held over the weekend in Guadeloupe. In line with the International Basketball Foundation’s (IBF) Basketball For Good strategy, the project’s main objective...
Mar 04, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
I doubt when you pick up this edition of the Kaieteur News, there will be the 2020 election results. I wrote yesterday that... more
The period leading up to general and regional elections can be extremely stressful for Guyanese. But the stress of the elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]