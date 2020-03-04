Latest update March 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

British, US envoys laud GECOM’s operations

Mar 04, 2020 News 0

Two esteemed members of the diplomatic community congratulated the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for a job well done in its production of fair and credible elections.

US Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch

British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn

British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch spoke to the press on the sidelines of a press conference held at the GECOM media centre yesterday, downtown Georgetown.
Lynch said that the day went smoothly, and that that is a great accomplishment.
“I was out in several regions yesterday (Monday), I went to a couple of polling stations in Bartica, Essequibo, Linden and Skeldon also Rose Hall and New Amsterdam and, in each case, the process was well run and smooth.”
Quinn also noted no irregularities during the electoral process, adding that it went just as it needed to.
At this juncture, the public awaits a speedy tabulation and announcement of the results by GECOM.
Both members of the diplomatic community urged calm, and added that GECOM needs ample time to verify the results.
“We have to wait and let GECOM do what it needs to do,” Quinn said.
GECOM had provided an online portal for persons to view preliminary results at the end of E-Day on March 2.
However, the failure of the portal to work was the source of much public frustration. It was only until late afternoon yesterday that the portal began to work, and is periodically updated while the public awaits the full election results.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana complete IBF-Antilles under-18 3×3 basketball programme

Guyana complete IBF-Antilles under-18 3×3 basketball programme

Mar 04, 2020

The Antilles3x3 Hoops Final was held over the weekend in Guadeloupe. In line with the International Basketball Foundation’s (IBF) Basketball For Good strategy, the project’s main objective...
Read More
Coronavirus epidemic stalls women’s National TT team

Coronavirus epidemic stalls women’s National TT...

Mar 04, 2020

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Quarter Finals

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship –...

Mar 03, 2020

Silverbullet and North Soesdyke record victories

Silverbullet and North Soesdyke record victories

Mar 03, 2020

Ron Ramnauth’s century leads Park Rangers to victory

Ron Ramnauth’s century leads Park Rangers to...

Mar 03, 2020

Phillips latest to qualify for CARIFTA Games

Phillips latest to qualify for CARIFTA Games

Mar 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Ease your stress this week!

    The period leading up to general and regional elections can be extremely stressful for Guyanese. But the stress of the elections... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019