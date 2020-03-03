Young and old cast ballots on E-Day in Region Six

Hundreds of Berbicians, among them many first time voters, disabled persons, the elderly and party members for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, APNU+AFC, FED-UP along with regional officials turned up at their respective polling places to cast their votes for the political party of their choice. While many reported that the process of voting was smooth, some opined that it was slow with minor hiccups.Despite the few alleged setbacks in the region as it relates to persons turning up to vote at the polling stations only to be turned back because their names were not found on the list, Election’s Day in Berbice up until press time was relatively smooth and quiet.

By around 15:00 hrs, many of the persons had already cast their ballots and went back to their homes. Foreign and local observers were visible at the all the polling stations throughout District Six. Party representatives were also strategically placed in sub-divisions throughout the region checking the list to ensure that the voters’ names were on it and providing persons with assistance.Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who had to vote at the Viola Nursery School polling place with his family, cast his ballot confidently just around 8:00 am.

He noted that the process was “pretty smooth”. Armogan said he visited polling stations throughout Berbice and had positive reports thus far. He added, “There were long lines at places like Canje and New Amsterdam.

This is a good sign that people are willing to exercise their franchise”. He mentioned that the only complaint he had during his visits was the slow process.

Prime Minister Representative for the Region, Gobin Harbhajan, also expressed pleasure in the voting process when he turned up to vote at his polling station early.

He said that he was out visiting polling stations from as early as 5:30 am. He said he observed persons trickling out their homes very early and waiting at the locations until polls opened at 6:00 am to vote.

He added that based on what he saw for most of the day, young voters were making the effort to cast their votes.

Opposition party executive Dr. Leslie Ramasamy who was in Berbice visiting cluster offices, disclosed that he voted in Georgetown but in Berbice persons were reporting that they turned up to polling places and were turned away because their names were not on the list.

“There were some people that showed up in the Port Mourant cluster to vote, their names were on the GECOM website and it indicated where their polling stations were but when they showed up at that polling station, their names are not on the hard copy that the presiding officers have.

“Those are among the few [which] we have experienced throughout the coast, but we are making representation to the Returning Officer to have the issue sorted out if possible,” he said.

Returning Officer for Region Six Savitri Mangar confirmed that there has been smooth voting in the region and although there are reports of persons’ names not being on the list, she has not been made aware of such instances.

“There are a lot of rumours out there that are actually not true. I would have received calls from persons saying that our stamps are not working and so on but when I visited the polling stations myself, everything is perfectly fine. Everything so far has been quite fair and smooth,” Mangar explained.

Meanwhile, a visit to several polling stations in New Amsterdam, East Bank Berbice, East Canje and the Corentyne saw major turnouts of young voters who expressed their eagerness to vote.

There were also disabled persons and the elderly making their way to the polls on wheelchairs and with the assistance of family members.

Rafi Clement, 69, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, was making his way out of the polling station in his wheelchair when this publication caught up with him. He said that it was “smooth and peaceful”. Clement stated that the polling staff assisted him in voting, but it has been like that for him for the past three General and Regional Elections.

“Since my accident, I have been voting like this but over time, I complained about having arrangements in place for disabled voters like myself, like wheelchair ramps and so forth.

“But I was excited to vote today to give my party of choice another chance. It’s a democratic process; we should all take part rather than sit idly and then later want to complain,” he said.

A first-time voter, Dexter Joseph, 22, explained that the process was “very fast and nice”. He added that he decided to vote because he wanted to see more progress in the country and noted that he cast his ballot at the Limlair polling station with persons turning up early.

Another first-time voter, Ryan Caesar, 21, said the process was “joyful going out to vote for President Granger.” He pointed out that it was “a very good experience” while noting that he voted at Manchester.

In Black Bush Polder, a couple who voted just around 11:00 hours told reporters that they voted for development in their community since “there is no new development for the longest while in Black Bush Polder”. They were hopeful that the party of their choice would be deemed the winner at this General and Regional Elections.

Up until 17:00 hrs, there was a report from elections officials in the region that there was over 80% voter turnout among the 378 polling stations. Ninety-nine thousand one hundred and thirty-two (99,132) were expected to cast their ballots.