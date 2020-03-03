Silverbullet and North Soesdyke record victories

Silverbullet and North Soesdyke registered victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/MMM Mining T20 knockout competition continued on Sunday last at Joe Vieira Park.

Silverbullet beat Providence by two wickets. Providence batted first and scored 136-9. Gordon Ross made 38 with one four and three sixes while D. Fraser scored 33 which contained three fours and a similar number of sixes.

Colin Benjamin claimed 3-20 from four overs while Abdel Bacchus took 2-16 and Vickram Locknauth 2-22. Silverbullet responded with 139-8 in 19.1 overs. Bacchus struck six fours and two sixes in scoring 56 while Luen David scored 19 with two sixes. D. Fraser and Steve John captured two wickets each.

North Soesdyke overcame Timehri Rising Youth by 34 runs. North Soesdyke posted a challenging 200-5, after they opted to bat. Hemraj Garbarran stroked 10 fours and one six in scoring 59 while Shamar Yearwood made 46 with three fours and three sixes and C. Archer 26 including three fours. M. Ramjattan snared 2-35.

In reply, Timehri Rising Youth made 166 all out in 17.5 overs. M. Persaud scored 34 with six fours while J. Samuels scored 30 including five fours. The competition will continue on Saturday.