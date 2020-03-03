Ron Ramnauth’s century leads Park Rangers to victory

Ron Ramnauth struck a fine century to guides Park Rangers to a comprehensive victory over Ariel Masters when the teams collided in the Enterprise

Sports Club T20 softball final recently.

Ramnauth struck 10 fours and nine sixes in a top score of 109 and added 117 for the second wicket with opener Mohamed Rafeek after Park Rangers lost the early wicket of Vishnu Baljit who was run out for one.

Rafeek made 63 with six fours and five sixes and following his dismissal, Ramnauth put on a further 83 with Danny Mohanram who was dismissed for 18. Arjune Persaud chipped in with 18 not out as Park Rangers posted 243-9. Dharam Persaud and S. Sookraj took two wickets each.

Ariel Masters lost some early wickets in the chase before Sookraj propped up the total somewhat with an even half century. Following his dismissal, Ariel Masters never really recovered and were bowled out for 144 in 17 overs. Man-of-the-match Ramnauth and Arjune Persaud picked up three wickets each.