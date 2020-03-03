Ron Ramnauth’s century leads Park Rangers to victory

Latest update March 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Ron Ramnauth struck a fine century to guides Park Rangers to a comprehensive victory over Ariel Masters when the teams collided in the Enterprise
Sports Club T20 softball final recently.
Ramnauth struck 10 fours and nine sixes in a top score of 109 and added 117 for the second wicket with opener Mohamed Rafeek after Park Rangers lost the early wicket of Vishnu Baljit who was run out for one.
Rafeek made 63 with six fours and five sixes and following his dismissal, Ramnauth put on a further 83 with Danny Mohanram who was dismissed for 18. Arjune Persaud chipped in with 18 not out as Park Rangers posted 243-9. Dharam Persaud and S. Sookraj took two wickets each.
Ariel Masters lost some early wickets in the chase before Sookraj propped up the total somewhat with an even half century. Following his dismissal, Ariel Masters never really recovered and were bowled out for 144 in 17 overs. Man-of-the-match Ramnauth and Arjune Persaud picked up three wickets each.
Mar 03, 2020We’ll have our work cut out against Haiti – Coach Joseph; Jade Vyfhuis believes “we can do it” As they continue to set the standards for the female game at this level, Guyana’s ‘Lady...
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
No occupation brings the human being face to face with the relentless progression of time than a daily commentator, whether... more
Yesterday, a pastor was walking past the boss man’s house when he noticed him in the hammock. The Godly man hailed out... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]