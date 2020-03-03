Persons frequently smoke at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

Very often persons can be seen smoking at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, even though smoking is prohibited in public places. There have been countless complaints since the cigarettes not only affect the smoker but those around.

During court breaks, these persons can be seen on the steps or on the lower flat of the building with a cloud of smoke over their head. A woman shared with Kaieteur News that every time she attends her son’s trial, there is always a man that would be under the steps, smoking.

“He is one of those court ‘touts’ that does want be in your face and them stink a cigarette…One time, I confronted one of them about the smoking because I had my grandchild around and he tell me how I must move.”

A few reporters were interviewed since they work at the court on weekdays and for several hours per day. They shared that the persons who are smoking don’t consider the health of those around them and that it seems as if they are above the law since they smoke openly in front of police officers.

At the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, there are no signs that show that that is a smoke free zone.

When asked to comment on the matter at hand, police officers stationed at the location refused to comment.

Persons are pleading with the relevant authorities to look into the issue so that these smokers can desist from doing so in a public place.

According to the Tobacco Control Act, “The implementation of tobacco control policies in accordance with the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control aims to protect present and future generations from the devastating harm of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke; to prevent tobacco use by minors.”

“To protect workers and the public from exposure to tobacco smoke, to prevent exposure of the public especially minors, to tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship: to enhance public awareness of the hazards of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke; to ensure that every person is provided with effective health warnings about the harms of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke; to regulate the tobacco industry.”

“Its products and sales, to protect public health policies from the commercial and other vested interest of the tobacco industry; and to provide for other related matters.”