“Old grudge” leads to bloody showdown, four critical

Four females were all rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital after a year-old feud resulted in a blood bath, which left all parties involved nursing severe injuries about their bodies.

The injured women were identified as 35-year-old Shavel Accra, of Lot 92 Block ‘E’ South Sophia; her cousin 25-year-old Toshawn Giles, of Lot 28 Holmes Street, South Cummingsburg; 21-year-old Niketa Lewis, of Lot 12 ‘A’ Queen Street, South Cummingsburg and her sister 24-year-old Stacyann Chandra of the same address.

The bloody showdown occurred yesterday at Quamina Street between Carmichael and Holmes streets, Cummingsburg around noon.

According to reports, the women are all known to each other from the South Cummingsburg (Tiger Bay) area. They came to each other’s attention as a result of a feud that started a year ago.

Kaieteur News was informed that on the day in question, Stacyann Chandra and Niketa Lewis made their way to The Bishop’s High School to cast their ballots for the elections in the company of their mother, Marlyn Chandra.

While returning, the party was approached by Shavel Accra and Toshawn Giles who voted at the said polling place just minutes before.

According to police, Shavel Accra allegedly assaulted Marlyn Chandra and after a heated exchange of word, the woman left with her daughters for home.

But, enraged by the confrontation, Niketa and Stacyann reportedly armed themselves with knives and returned to the scene of the argument.

The two confronted Toshawn and Shavel, both of whom were armed with a knife and cutlass respectively and a bloody fight ensued.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene of the incident, blood was seen splattered all across the roadway. The knives used in the altercation were still on the scene.

The four all chopped and stabbed each other resulting in each party sustaining severe injures about her body.

According to reports received, Shavel Accra received injuries to her left hand while her cousin Toshawn Jiles received injuries to her right hand and body.

Niketa Lewis was said to have received injuries to her hands, right foot and back while her sister Stacyann Chandra received injuries to her head and hands.

They were all rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Toshawn and Shavel were admitted to the institution and are said to be in critical conditions.

Niketa Lewis and Stacyann Chandra were transferred to a private city hospital and their conditions are said to be critical as well.

Investigations are ongoing.