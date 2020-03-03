Latest update March 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Mohamed’s XI triumph despite Rambaran’s seven-wicket haul

Despite a seven-wicket haul from Devon Rambaran, Ejaz Mohamed’s XI defeated Kennard Lewis XI by seven runs when the teams collided on Sunday

Devon Rambaran

last in a 25-over fixture sponsored by Zoo Bar International.
Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success, Ejaz Mohamed XI managed 178 all out in 25 overs. Openers Jaggernauth Manbodh and Mahase Ramnarine handed them a decent start with an opening stand of 62 before Ramnarine perished for 18.
Manbodh continued to play his shots and put on 80 for the second wicket with Nokta Moses to further frustrate their opponents before their resistance was halted by Rambaran. Moses struck five fours and three sixes in scoring 61 while Manbodh scored 45 with six fours.
Following their separation, Rambaran picked up wickets at regular intervals to finish with 7-28 while Kennard Lewis took 2-20.
Lewis XI threatened, but fell for 171 in 24.2 overs in response. Vickram Ramnarine slammed five fours in a top score of 47 while Bernard Lewis made 28, Kennard Lewis 17 and Beesham Moses 16. Nokta Moses captured 3-29 while Cleon Venture and Jaggernauth Manbodh had two each.

