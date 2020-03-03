Lindeners voted early

Residents of Linden, and surrounding communities in Region Ten, turned out in their numbers, to cast their ballots early yesterday morning, in what has been dubbed, one of the most crucial elections in Guyana.

Among those casting their ballots early were Minister Valerie Adams-Yearwood, Regional Chairman Rennis Morian, Mayor Wanneka Arrindel and former Mayor Carwyn Holland.

Some persons were out at the polling stations as early as 04:00 hours, according to reports.

Minister Adams-Yearwood said that she was very excited and elated to see the massive turnout at polling stations.

“Some of them (residents) had come out very early. As soon as the gates were open, they were literally running to get in and cast their vote,” Adams -Yearwood declared.

The Minister opined that this year’s elections will go down as the elections with the highest voter turnout.

Rhonda Thom, a resident of Blue Berry Hill, who cast her ballot at the Christianburg/ Wismar, Secondary School (Multi),declared, “I couldn’t sleep, I was so excited…I listened to gospel whole night, then got up to get ready a little after two.”

Thom had voted and was returning home before 7 yesterday morning.

Selwyn Alberts, who voted at the Amelia’s Ward Primary School, on the Mackenzie shore, described the elections as, “the mother of all elections”.

“I come out here since four o clock this morning, and I was the first person to vote because this election is very important -very vital!”

There were one hundred and twenty-five polling stations in Region Ten. Most saw residents voting early.

Director of Communications, Devin Sears, said that there had been a smooth flow, with only minor hiccups.

Those sentiments were echoed by Derron Adams, who served in the capacity as assistant Campaign Manager, and former Mayor Carwyn Holland.

Most of the polling stations on Wismar had huge crowds turning out, but the biggest was observed at the Wisburg Secondary School.

Returning Officer, Owen De Souza… described the process as smooth. He pointed out that some persons had turned out as early as 4:30 am.

The only hiccup, he admitted, was that some young people, who had turned out to vote, were not registered.

“But on the whole, people were just anxious and excited to get this over with, and we tried our best to accommodate especially the elderly, and make them comfortable.”

A West Watooka resident, Anita Tobin was however not so comfortable. According to Tobin, she was told that she could not vote, because she had not registered.

The woman said that the only reason she did not register was because she was in a remote community called Anarika during the registration period in Linden.

There were many young people, voting for the very first time. Julianna Williams was one of them. She was accompanied by both her parents.

Zanita Dainty, was also voting for the first time. Dainty said that she was very excited to be doing so.

There were also a few mothers with babies in arms, with at least two babies, merely three months old.

Joy Anne Moore was out with her three-month old baby, and a couple, Desmond and Candacy, also had their three-month old in tow.

Among those observing the electoral process was Commonwealth International Observer, Gitobu Imanyara.

Imanyara described the process as “very smooth, very transparent!”

He was at the time visiting the Wisburg Secondary School, which he noted, was the sixth polling station visited at the time.

Regional Chairman, Rennis Morian, expressed satisfaction with the elections, which he said was very smooth and incident free. Morian said that he was very pleased that Lindeners had gone out early, to exercise their Democratic right.

Former Mayor Carwyn Holland also expressed satisfaction with the voting process. He pointed out that Lindeners are a peaceful people, and as such, went out and voted peacefully.