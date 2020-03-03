Jaguars confident of winning title again says Johnson; Praises Permaul

By Sean Devers

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul captured a career best 8-18 from 11.4 overs to spearhead the Guyana Jaguars to a seven-wicket victory over hosts Jamaica Scorpions on the third day of their sixth round West Indies four-day Championship match at the Trelawny Multiplex in Florence Hall on Saturday last.

Set 24 to win their third game this season, Jaguars lost three wickets before Christopher Barnwell hit the winning run to give the Jaguars their first victory in three matches. Permaul ended the match with 15-77 to take his wicket tally for the season to 45.

Guyana are placed second on the points table behind leaders Barbados with three wins, two losses and a draw with 79 points. Barbados are on 108.2 points while Jamaica sits on third spot 61.2 points, the Windwards on 56.8 are fourth, T&T with 54.8 on fifth while the Leewards are in the cellar on 40.4 points.

“We had a pretty solid game, winning the toss and inserting Jamaica. We did well to bowl them out for 216 on day one” said 32-year-old Jaguars Captain Leon Johnson.

The five-times defending Champions reached 304 as Vishaul Singh and Chanderpaul Hemraj missed out centuries but Johnson who scored an unbeaten 189 against the Windwards in their drawn fifth round game in Dominica, was not satisfied with his overall batting performance.

“Batting wise I felt we didn’t score as many as we should have taking into consideration they were a bowler down from the fourth over of our innings. Vishaul (Singh) and Hemmy (Hemraj) played very well and should have really gone on to register centuries as well” said Johnson who also noted that the track in Jamaica was a very good cricket wicket.

“It had a bit in it for the bowlers in the first session on day one and was good for batting on day two. On day three there was a lot of rain around and the moisture seemed to change the conditions in favour of the spinners” explained Johnson who holds the record for winning the most consecutive Regional titles as Skipper.

Johnson’s hundred in Dominica took his first-Class aggregate to 6,000 runs and he said despite just winning three of their six games this season, the team is confident of winning a sixth straight title this year. Last season Guyana lost three matches.

“Yes we are confident, we just need to take care of what we can and that would be to win our remaining (4) games. If we do that we will right up there to win again” said the GCC left-hander.

He was high in praise for Berbician Permaul who joined Jamaican left-arm spinner Nakita Miller and off-spinner Shane Shillingford with 500 Regional First Class wickets.

“Permaul was excellent in this game, his 100th for Guyana. He has continued his good this season and looks well on his way to breaking his own Regional record of most wickets in a season” noted Johnson.

The 30-year-old Permaul who has 531 wickets from 119 First-Class games made his Test debut in November 2012 and has 18 wickets from six Tests. Despite his Regional consistency Permaul has not played a Test match since June 2015 when he took a record 67 wickets in that season. In the 2018 season Permaul took 50 wickets.

The Guyana Jaguars were scheduled to arrive home last night and will not practice today. Guyana face the Leeward Islands from Thursday in the seventh round at Providence