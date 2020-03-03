God is in control

Yesterday, a pastor was walking past the boss man’s house when he noticed him in the hammock. The Godly man hailed out the boss man and asked him whether he had voted as yet.

The boss has a booming voice. But this time, he quietly turned to the pastor and said, “I voting for the Man Upstairs.”

Guyanese are in state of great anxiety and anticipation over the outcome of elections. They are eager to learn who has won and who has lost. Getting anxious is not going to ensure that the results are declared earlier. So persons have to be patient and not fall victim to rumours and false news.

It is understandable that persons are anxious. Many of them have worked extremely hard. They have given it their all. They would like their labours to be rewarded with a victory for their party. But all of this hard work is just a test from God to see our dedication.

The Bible says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

As Guyanese await the results of the general and regional elections, they must recognise one thing. The results of the elections are out of their hands. It is now in the hands of God. The Creator will decide who will rule Guyana for the next five years. Whoever He wants, will end up being the leader of this country. The most therefore any of us can do is to sit and wait until His will is done.

God is seeing everything. He is seeing how the parties are fighting for control of the oil wealth. He has a plan. Leave it Him. He knows what He is doing. God is in charge; not man.

God is testing and strengthening our faith in everything that is done and will be done. He is making us stronger, even in His appointment. He will never give us more than we have to bear.

Man is not God. Some persons want to believe that they can determine the future. But it is only God who knows what the future will bring.

We are not in control of anything. The political parties, their activists and their supporters may delude themselves into believing that it is their efforts, which will determine the outcome of the elections.

It is not for you or me to determine anything. Many feel that they are in control of their own actions. But they are fulfilling their purpose here on earth by working for a cause.

In the end, it is God who will determine the outcome and they are the ones who will benefit from the opportunity, which He provided to campaign fiercely for the party of their choice.

It is no use worrying about who will win the elections. You have done your part by supporting the party or parties of your choice. The rest lies outside of our power.

If God does not want something, Man cannot will it.

“Don’t worry; be happy. So as the song goes.

We worry too much about things over which we have no control. The Bible says, “Do not worry about your life, what you will eat; or about your body, what you will wear. Life is more than food, and the body more than clothes.

“Consider the ravens: They do not sow or reap, they have no storeroom or barn; yet God feeds them. And how much more valuable you are than birds! Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life? Since you cannot do this very little thing, why do you worry about the rest?”

Worrying adds nothing to your life. It is not going to add anything to your life because you are not in control. Worrying about something which you cannot control does nothing for you or those around you since fate is predetermined and we all just passersby in the world acting out our part until the times comes for us to return to God.

So live everyday as if it is your last day. In life, there will be joyous moments and heartbreak moments. We have to learn to accept the good with the bad, the hurt and the happiness because ultimately, it is the Man Upstairs who decides.