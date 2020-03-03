Family of stabbed Linden girl moves into new home through charitable gesture

Although there were some hiccups, much needed support has been forthcoming to the family of stabbed Linden schoolgirl, Shashamani Williams.

The most recent bout of support came compliments of the Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the National Investment and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL), Mr. Colvin Heath-London.

Speaking of this development recently was founder of the Linden Youth Vision, Dexton Copeland. His organisation was among a group of other organisations that join forces annually to pull off a project called Hands of Change.

Copeland’s organisation was the primary organisation spearheading the project – the completion of a three-bedroom house for the Williams’ family. The family was able to move into the home last Thursday, Copeland said.

He however revealed that while planning the project was not easy, there were some prevailing challenges. This, he said, translated to some persons, who gave a commitment to give support towards the construction of the house, failing to do so. This had stalled the completion of the project.

But according to Copeland, his organisation was advised to reach out to NICIL for help to meet the shortfall.

According to him, NICIL’s CEO immediately agreed to provide the needed support.

“What I can tell you is that his financial support is very significant as it helped us to go a very long way. We were seeking to complete this home in a timely fashion so that the young lady and her family could be in a much more comfortable home,” he said.

Following her discharge from hospital and before the completion of the house, the Williams’s family was housed at a hotel in Linden, Copeland said.

“We understand the challenges and the fact that we wanted to bring her to a better environment with her parents and other siblings, so we were working very hard to complete it and at a very high standard,” Copeland added.

Several other persons had also thrown their support behind the project and, according to Copeland, their support helped to ensure that the spirit of giving back and volunteerism is reinforced in the community.

According to Copeland, too, the parents of the female student accused of harming Williams have expressed heartfelt apologies and have also committed to offer some form of compensation to the injured girl.

Copeland revealed that the assistance that has been received from Heath-London in his personal capacity went towards the completion of the ceiling, roof, and doors.

He said, too, that the NICIL CEO also committed to providing further assistance directly and indirectly that can aid the recovery of the injured young woman.