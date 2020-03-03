ExxonMobil AUV contract for underwater data gathering vehicle

Latest update March 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
(Rigzone.com) – Exxon Mobil Corp. has awarded subsea marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity a contract for high-resolution autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical and geotechnical data acquisition within the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, Ocean Infinity reported Friday.
“We are very pleased to be supporting ExxonMobil in Guyana with our advanced data acquisition technology, to help them identify and evaluate seabed conditions on the Stabroek Block,” Ocean Infinity Chief Commercial Officer Paul Helmore commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Ocean Infinity stated that it will simultaneously deploy its AUVs in water depths ranging from 230 to 7,054 feet (70 to 2,150 meters) over an approximately 1,197-square-mile (3,100-square-kilometer) area. The firm explained such an approach of autonomous operations at scale reflects a more sustainable way to operate at sea.
“Our innovative use of sustainable, low-impact technology will support their development of the acreage and ultimately to meet the region’s growing energy demand,” Helmore also stated regarding the ExxonMobil Guyana contract.
“This contract award is further evidence of Ocean Infinity’s ability to provide pioneering, eco-friendly solutions to major players within the energy sector.”
