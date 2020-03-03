Elections morning peaceful in Cinderella County

Latest update March 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
There’s usually that atmosphere of great excitement and anxiety during Guyana’s elections. During yesterday, however, persons appeared to have been even more determined than ever before to cast their votes.
Despite light showers in the morning, persons were already lined up in front of their designated polling places, anxious to cast their votes. At the Richmond Nursery School, which is located within Anna Regina, there were some 30 persons already lined up before the polls opened at 06:00 am.
Within Region Two, there were 104 polling stations, most of which are located at Government buildings. In the Pomeroon, there are rarely Government buildings. In an effort to facilitate polling day within that riverine community, GECOM designated a number of churches within the Pomeroon, as polling places.
Earlier in the day, there were great numbers of voters who turned out to the various polling places. As the day progressed, however, the crowds dwindled, while the day remained peaceful and conflict free. Based on observations, it can be concluded that more persons exercised their right to vote at this election, as compared to 2015.
Mar 03, 2020We’ll have our work cut out against Haiti – Coach Joseph; Jade Vyfhuis believes “we can do it” As they continue to set the standards for the female game at this level, Guyana’s ‘Lady...
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
No occupation brings the human being face to face with the relentless progression of time than a daily commentator, whether... more
Yesterday, a pastor was walking past the boss man’s house when he noticed him in the hammock. The Godly man hailed out... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]