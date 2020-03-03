Latest update March 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Elections morning peaceful in Cinderella County

Mar 03, 2020

There’s usually that atmosphere of great excitement and anxiety during Guyana’s elections. During yesterday, however, persons appeared to have been even more determined than ever before to cast their votes.

Voters at Sparta

Taymoth-Manner

Despite light showers in the morning, persons were already lined up in front of their designated polling places, anxious to cast their votes. At the Richmond Nursery School, which is located within Anna Regina, there were some 30 persons already lined up before the polls opened at 06:00 am.
Within Region Two, there were 104 polling stations, most of which are located at Government buildings. In the Pomeroon, there are rarely Government buildings. In an effort to facilitate polling day within that riverine community, GECOM designated a number of churches within the Pomeroon, as polling places.
Earlier in the day, there were great numbers of voters who turned out to the various polling places. As the day progressed, however, the crowds dwindled, while the day remained peaceful and conflict free. Based on observations, it can be concluded that more persons exercised their right to vote at this election, as compared to 2015.

