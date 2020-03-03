Caribbean Airlines shares coronavirus response plan

Caribbean Airlines has announced that it has been monitoring and responding to the coronavirus [COVID-19].

In a statement, the airline said, “authorities have not issued travel restrictions to its destinations.”

The airline disclosed, too, that it is committed to the health and safety of both its crewmembers and customers and that it is working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders to keep updated and positioned to continue to implement best practice.

As part of its efforts to steadfastly work towards being prepared to deal with a possible case of the virus, the airline said that it has put in place measures, which include placing special safety kits on board all aircraft and at offices; monitoring the air quality in its aircraft cabins; continuing to ensure compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures, ensuring that all aircraft are properly sanitised at all ports; equipping employees with international guidelines on how to deal with any suspected cases of COVID-19; activating a special response team to monitor the situation in real time and promoting frequent hand washing practices among its crewmembers and passengers.

The airline said, too, that its operations team is putting contingencies in place in the event of any future disruptions.

Also, the airline revealed that it is permitting persons travelling on Caribbean Airlines with onward connections to/from mainland China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Singapore to rebook the Caribbean Airlines travel segment without change fees, subject to conditions.

More than 80,000 people have been confirmed infected and more than two thousand dead as a result of the novel coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China.